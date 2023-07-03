TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed new board members to two Tampa Bay area state colleges: Pasco-Hernando State College and Polk State College.

New board members will make decisions about the school’s budget, policy and programs.

One new DeSantis appointee is sharing his vision with 8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi.

This is typical work for a governor. His job is to make these types of appointments. In previous years, it wasn’t big news. But that all changed in January after a shake-up at one liberal school.

In January of 2023, at Sarasota’s New College of Florida, protests erupted at the historically liberal campus.

This after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed new conservative members to the board.

“Hey hey! Ho ho! DeSantis’ goons have got to go!,” protestors chanted.

In the lead-up to 2024, there were more higher education reforms and changes in the state. Gov. DeSantis signed a law that banned state schools from spending tax dollars on diversity, equity, and inclusion or DEI programs.

When we found out about the governor’s new appointments to state colleges, including two in the Tampa Bay area, we wanted to hear from board members.

Ashley Troutman is one of three new DeSantis appointees to Polk State College.

He met us, with little notice, to talk about his vision for the school.

“It was a great affordable way to get a great education right here in town,” said Mr. Troutman.

Troutman earned his associates there. The financial advisor has deep roots in Lakeland. He’s the chairman of multiple organizations.

Troutman says the board is in the process of securing funds for a new campus in Haines City, the area seeing a growing Hispanic population.

“Neither my mom nor father graduated from college. I was the first in my family,” said Troutman. “There’s a lot more stories like that that need to be captured, and sold, and given an opportunity to advance in their careers.”

Troutman’s parents were both born and raised in Lakeland and lived through segregation. We asked his thoughts on the governor’s recent ban on DEI programs.

“Whether or not we agree on this or that…that’s going to come and go, but we want to always make sure we have great working relationships with our state delegation, and also board of education and our governor, whoever that may be at the time,” he said, “I think the most important thing is to always show people the regard that you want to receive for yourself.”

“We don’t need a program to necessarily deliver on that, can programs be helpful sure. But that doesn’t stop the humanity from coming across you and I when we’re engaging with one another.”

Board members do not get paid.

Troutman says the goal is to make Polk State College more accessible with the new campus and to keep it affordable.

All of Gov. DeSantis’ appointments must be confirmed by the Florida Senate.