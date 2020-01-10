Neighbors thrilled that street lights are back on in Dunedin

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In the dark for weeks, neighbors called 8 On Your Side to get their street lights turned back on. Now, 8 On Your Side is getting results.

Multiple lights were out along Curlew Road, just west of US Highway 19 in Pinellas County. Neighbors say they were concerned for the safety of pedestrians and bikers.

Shortly after 8 On Your Side started to look into the problem, the lights were fixed.

“Within about I’d say 24 to 26 hours, the lights magically came back on,” said James Hurley.

The Hurley family has lived in the community for more than three decades. They say the street lights had been out since before the holidays.

“You feel all this light is making you safer?” asked investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi.

“Safer basically, yes, and not only me but the neighborhood.”

8 On Your Side stopped by the road more than once. Each time, we saw lots of traffic, pedestrians and bicyclists.

“We have a number of walkers here,” said James Hurley. “We have one quadriplegic person that has a motorized bike.”

Hurley said she and her father had been making calls for days and getting nowhere.

“It just seems like they’re pointing the finger at…each other,” said Dawn Hurley. “No one seems to know whose issue it is to fix.”

Duke Energy told 8 On Your Side they’re not responsible for fixing the light, however, they would work with the city and county on this issue.

The street lights are the property of the City of Dunedin.

The city’s public service department told 8 On Your Side that Pinellas County Transportation is responsible for fixing the lights.

Meantime, the Hurley family would also like to thank Pinellas County crews for making the repairs.

