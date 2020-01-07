Neighbors concerned about lack of street lights in Dunedin

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – In the dark for weeks, neighbors called 8 On Your Side to get their street lights turned back on.

Multiple lights are out along Curlew Road, just west of US Highway 19 in Pinellas County. Neighbors say they’re concerned for the safety of pedestrians and bikers.

“The traffic flows from 6 o’clock in the morning until 10 o’clock at night,” said James Hurley.

Hurley has lived in the community for more than three decades.

“This issue is a safety issue obviously.”

8 On Your Side saw lots of traffic along the road Tuesday afternoon. In addition to cars, we saw pedestrians and bicyclists.

“We have a number of walkers here,” said James Hurley. “We have one quadriplegic person that has a motorized bike.”

“How many of these lights are out?” asked investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi.

“At least 10 that I know of,” said Dawn Hurley.

Hurley says she and her father have been making calls for days and getting nowhere.

“It just seems like they’re pointing the finger at…each other,” said Dawn Hurley. “No one seems to know whose issue it is to fix.”

Duke Energy tells 8 On Your Side they’re not responsible for fixing the light; however, they will work with the city and county on this issue.

The Hurleys say the lights have been out since before the holidays.

The street light is the property of the City of Dunedin.

The city’s Public Service Department told 8 On Your Side that Pinellas County Transportation is responsible for fixing the lights.

We’re told a work order has been placed.

8 On Your Side is waiting for a call back from the county’s transportation department.

It’s unclear what caused the outage. We’re told the parts necessary to make the repairs have been ordered.

8 on Your Side will continue to follow this story.

LATEST 8 ON YOUR SIDE HEADLINES: