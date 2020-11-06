Neighbors call for speed bump improvements after dangerous Clearwater hit-and-run crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Police remain on the lookout for the hit-and-run driver who they say ran over a Clearwater mother in her own driveway.

Clearwater police say 21-year-old Ra’Jon Moore was speeding down Terrace Road late Wednesday morning when he lost control. As he ran off the road, he ran into a woman who was unloading groceries from her parked car.

Investigators say the impact sent the parked car spinning and threw the woman 30 feet into another yard. She was hospitalized but survived.

Moore took off running, police say, with a gun which forced a nearby school into a brief lockdown.

Records show Moore has multiple prior arrests, including charges for reckless driving, speeding, and driving on a suspended license.

Neighbors like Ranee Cramer, a mother of two, say Wednesday’s crash highlights a safety concern they’ve repeatedly asked the city to fix: Terrace Road’s worn down, flat speed bumps that do little to slow down drivers.

Cramer, who has lived there for more than two years, says she’s called the cops on speeding drivers more times than she can count. But it usually doesn’t result in much.

“As soon as we call, get the license plate numbers, they’re gone,” she explained.

Cramer calls speeding cars a near “daily occurance.” Sometimes the cars lose control and take out mailboxes or tear up someone’s lawn. It’s gotten to the point where she won’t even allow her children to play in the front yard.

Wednesday morning, while working from home, she heard a deafening crash.

“And I KNEW it had to do with them speeding down the street,” she said. “One thousand percent.”

That’s when she went outside to see the crash directly across the street from her house. She called 911 as she ran to help her neighbor.

“Maybe this is enough to make a change,” Cramer said. “Hopefully it doesn’t take a life being lost.”

8 On Your Side asked Clearwater PD for speeding and crash reports on Terrace Road. Those numbers have not yet been provided.

Cramer just hopes it won’t take many more before something is done.

“Because if that’s what it’s going to take, that’s a problem,” she said.

Hours after 8 On Your Side reached out to the City of Clearwater with concerns, the city sent employees to measure the speed bumps. A city spokesperson tells us they have lost an inch of height, likely due to paving.

However, the city says a witness to the crash saw the driver swerve around the speed bumps so they do not believe the low height contributed.

