Navy Vietnam veterans take their fight with VA to federal court in Washington

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Navy veterans who served in the Vietnam War marched from a federal courthouse in Washington to the headquarters of the VA.
They carried posters with the faces of veterans who died waiting for benefits they earned but were denied.
When they arrived at the VA they chanted, “Lift the stay.”
Then they listened as a bugler played Taps.
Tonight at 6, their ongoing efforts to win back benefits the VA stripped from them years ago.
