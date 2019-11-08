Live Now
Navy Vietnam veterans take their fight with VA to federal court in Washington

They claim the VA illegally froze benefits awarded by that court

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Navy veterans who served in the Vietnam War marched from a federal courthouse in Washington to the headquarters of the VA.

Navy veterans who served in Vietnam waters claim the VA illegally stayed their benefits.

They carried posters with the faces of veterans who died waiting for benefits they earned but were denied.

Surviving members of the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans hold posters with the faces of those who died from Agent Orange exposure.

When they arrived at the VA they chanted, “Lift the stay.”

Then they listened as a bugler played Taps.

Tonight at 6, their ongoing efforts to win back benefits the VA stripped from them years ago.

