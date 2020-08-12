Mother of slain Navy airman from Tampa Bay wants to honor son but says she’s caught in dispute with contractor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The mother of the Tampa Bay area Navy airman killed in last year’s NAS Pensacola terror attack says she’s now facing a new hardship.

Mohammed Haitham’s mother, Evelyn Brady, claims the contractor she recently hired to help build a memorial for her son is giving her the run-around.

Brady’s south St. Petersburg home is where Haitham went to high school and therefore full of memories. She thought remodeling would help with the grieving process. But this dispute, she says, is only making matters worse.

Standing in the unfinished add-on to the back of her home, Brady looked around tearfully and explained how she planned to create a room devoted to her son and his mementos.

“I was going to call it an office,” she said. “But it was for his things.”

Brady says the work started in June but the problems soon followed. She claims there was uneven tile work, sloppy paint jobs and crooked, damaged cabinets.

So despite a $30,000 deposit and roughly another $10,000 spent on material, Brady says she decided to end the unfinished project in July.

Brady is convinced the work done so far is not $30,000 worth. She asked the contractor, Edwards Construction Group, for an itemized invoice. When she says the contractor refused to give her one, she called 8 On Your Side for help.

We were able to make brief contact with the contractor who said Brady’s actions were a breach of contract. Both sides say they have attorneys.

For Brady, however, what happened in her home was a breach of trust. Now the grieving mother is stuck in a torn up house with a torn up heart.

“It hurts,” she said. “It hurts, and I really feel like I’ve been taken advantage of.”

The contractor deferred all other questions to an attorney. As of this writing, 8 On Your Side has not been able to reach that individual.

