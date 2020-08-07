More than a dozen Tampa Bay officers have questionable credibility, state attorney says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County State Attorney considers more than a dozen active local law enforcement officers to have “questionable credibility” according to an internal document obtained by 8 On Your Side.

The Law Enforcement Employee Disclosure list – also known as the “Brady” or “Giglio” list after the U.S. Supreme Court decisions that inspired them – is a list of known active and former officers who have been known to be untruthful or whose past actions place their credibility into question.

A variety of misconduct, ranging from internal affairs issues to actual crimes, can land an officer on the Brady list.

Because prosecutors must disclose any evidence that could hurt an officer’s credibility as a witness during trial, the 88 names currently on State Attorney Andrew Warren’s list serve as a warning to “proceed with caution” before calling a so-called “Brady cop” to the stand.

Retired Tampa Bay area police officer Dave Bryant compared a Brady disclosure to a pilot losing his or her wings, and explained that keeping Brady officers can be a big liability for the agency.

“It’s a huge problem in that if they can’t testify, they really can’t do their job,” he said. “You have to find them a position that doesn’t involve trust, but I don’t know many positions like that in a police department.”

While the state attorney’s office says most names on the list are no longer employed by local law enforcement, at least 17 currently are.

That includes Algenis Maceo, a Tampa Police officer fired last year for a pattern of bad behavior that later resulted in overturned convictions. Maceo has since been rehired.

Also on the list is former Florida State Trooper Greg Nelsen who, according to court documents, caused a DUI crash in 2019. He was arrested and eventually fired from FHP, but quickly hired by the Plant City Police Department as a night shift patrol officer.

A questionable track record diminishes trust, Bryant says. And while cops are human, and humans make mistakes, he says they also must be held to a higher standard.

“Things involving moral turpitude or violation of public trust, that is not forgivable,” he said.

The Tampa Police Department declined to comment. A spokesperson tells 8 On Your Side the agency believes there are inaccuracies with the list and its legal team is working with the SAO to try and clarify.

Because the Brady list is an internal reference tool, it’s constantly evolving and, in some cases, names can be removed, especially when accusations are later determined to be unfounded.

LATEST 8 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATIONS: