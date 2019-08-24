Medical marijuana card-holding Florida man charged with marijuana possession

Prosecutors say the form of weed was not legal at the time

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Michael Schuyler says after surviving a car accident, medical marijuana helps him cope with intense back and body pain.

For months now, though, the father says he’s been fighting a different battle.

Schuyler is facing a misdemeanor charge for possessing the drug.

“I’ve had two back surgeries, two shoulder surgeries,” he said, “elbow and a wrist surgery.”

There are scars all over the Hudson father’s body.

“The medical marijuana stops the arthritis,” he said. “It stops the pain in my shoulders, the pain in my back.”

There was no trouble until Jan. 17 in Pasco County.

Schuyler said he was stopped at a red light when he was rear-ended by another vehicle.

“Boom! I hit the car in front of us,” he said.

Schuyler wasn’t accused of wrongdoing in the accident. However, during the investigation, a deputy happened to see a joint stored in a glass bottle in his car.

Schuyler showed his medical marijuana card but it didn’t matter to law enforcement.

“He says, ‘I don’t care about your card. You cannot have this,'” Schuyler recalled.

Right now, prosecutors tell 8 On Your Side Investigates Schuyler is charged with possessing a small amount of weed.

Back in January, smokeable marijuana was illegal even with a card. That changed in March.

Schuyler says the dispensary that provided him the weed told him otherwise.

“She said take the top off, take it out, roll it and smoke it,” he said. “I followed what my pharmacist told me to do.”

He has prior convictions but the state offered him a deal in this case. Schuyler must pay court costs and do community service.

Prosecutors say they understand he’s a truck driver and they’ve ensured his license is not suspended.