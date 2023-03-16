TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Residents at Skylite Trailer Park were given an eviction notice on March 1 that said they had 30 days to vacate the premises.

As residents feared homelessness was in their future, the eviction date was then delayed to Sept. 8.

“Nobody knows,” said Skylite Trailer Park resident Colleen Anglen. “Nobody knows what they’re going to do right now.”

Anglen lives off a fixed income and receives about $1,550 a month in social security.

She said she doesn’t have anywhere to go, and might end up homeless come September.

“Nobody has any place to go,” she said. “We don’t know where we’re going. I don’t either.”

“I don’t know where I’m going,” she continued. “They don’t know where their going; none of us know where we’re going.”

“Is that scary?”, asked 8 On Your Side reporter Nicole Rogers.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Anglen replied.

So, what do they do?

8 On Your Side did some digging to see what resources are available to help Anglen and anyone else going through a similar situation.

Tampa city officials pointed us to this housing information line below.

As for Hillsborough County, officials went to the property and assessed the condition of the mobile homes saying most of them do not appear to be stable enough to be moved.

The county sent 8 On Your Side the following statement: