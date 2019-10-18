Marine searches for evidence that the Defense Department denies exists

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Marine veteran Brian Moyer is back in Florida after a grueling trip to Guam.
Following our reports about the spraying of toxic herbicides at U.S. military bases and evidence presented, Moyer was met in Guam by members of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as well as the Guam E.P.A.
Together they found areas identified by the veteran Leroy Foster.
Foster claims that while he served in the Air Force he sprayed hundreds of thousands of gallons of the herbicide Agent Orange around military installations, housing and schools.
Though the VA has awarded disability benefits to veterans exposed to Agent Orange, the Department of Defense denies using it there.
Tonight at 6 on News Channel 8 Brian Moyer’s search for evidence the Department of Defense claims doesn’t exist.
