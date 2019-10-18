Marine fed up with government denials, searches for evidence of toxic herbicides

Brian Moyer says he witnessed spraying on many occasions in Guam

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Former Marine Brian Moyer is fed up with government denials.

He saw herbicides being sprayed while he served on Guam during the Vietnam War.

The government denies it used the powerful defoliant Agent Orange on Guam.

Moyer, who now heads Agent Orange Survivors of Guam, is not convinced.

“They continue going on with this lie,” Moyer said.

Former Marine Brian Moyer went to Guam to seek answers and evidence.

He recently traveled to Guam, where following our reports about the use of Agent Orange, local and federal Environmental Protection Agency field staff greeted him.

“I had witnessed spraying on many many occasions,” Moyer explained.

He took E.P.A. staff to a fuel pipeline that runs from Apra Harbor to Andersen Air Force Base and other military installations.

Lakeland veteran Leroy Foster, who died last year, claims he sprayed hundreds of thousands of gallons of Agent Orange along that pipeline, as well as around military bases, housing and schools.

“I was spraying the most deadliest substance on earth,” Sgt. Leroy Foster told me two years ago.

Moyer and the E.P.A. are looking for traces of Agent Orange.

“They went up and down that pipeline, they collected multiple samples,” Moyer added.

According to Moyer, the crew dug up soil samples at several locations.

The ingredients in Agent Orange are linked to several diseases, including cancer.

The VA routinely denies disability claims from Guam veterans who believe they were exposed.

Navy veteran Lonnie Kilpatrick was sure he was. The VA decided his heart disease and cancer were not connected to Agent Orange.

“They’ve abandoned me, they’ve abandoned everybody else,” Lonnie told 8 On Your Side.

After we got Congressman Gus Bilirakis involved, the military confirmed Lonnie’s exposure. The VA approved his disability claim. Lonnie died weeks later.

“It makes no sense for the VA to say it wasn’t there but at the same time they approve (exposure benefits),” Brian Moyer said.

Moyer expects a report on the latest soil samples to be released in another 10 to 12 weeks.

Meanwhile, a Guam E.P.A. press released issued in early October confirmed it found traces of the acids 24D and 245T, components used to make Agent Orange in soil samples it took last November.

Following our reports about Lonnie Kilpatrick, Congressman Bilirakis helped introduce the Lonnie Kilpatrick Central Pacific Herbicide Relief Act which would extend exposure benefits to veterans who served in Guam, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands and the Johnston Atoll.

The bill is still sitting in the U.S. House Veterans Affairs Committee, chaired by Congressman Mark Takano of California.

