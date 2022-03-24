BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County code enforcement joined the state in ordering trash and debris to be removed from sensitive mangroves in a condo complex located on Palma Sola Bay.

A records request revealed the county is also investigating a half dozen complaints about remodeling that was done in Palma Sola Harbour condominiums by an unlicensed contractor.

Several residents claim they were told Lowell “Lucky” Rollins was licensed when he was referred to them for various projects in their units.

One resident played a recording for 8 On Your Side from an HOA meeting that he claims included a complex official stating Rollins was licensed.

Rollins said he never told anyone he was licensed.

“I did it to save them money for my customers. I was wrong to do it without a license,” Rollins said. ” I’m doing everything to correct what I have done wrong.”

The county and Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) are investigating alleged illegal filling and altering of mangroves that border the condos.

About a thousand square feet may have been filled illegally with metal, glass, bricks and other debris, according to the DEP.

A county document indicates Palma Sola Harbour Community Association Manager Matthew Edwards was issued a notice to appear in Manatee County Court on April 6 in connection with a “trash and debris” violation.

The violation states the corrective action is to “remove all trash and debris from the property.”

DEP spokesperson Alexandra Kuchta said in an email that the state’s investigation “remains ongoing,” with an additional DEP inspection planned.

“DEP’s focus continues to be on ensuring the responsible party’s restoration of the site and removal of all fill material,” Kuchta said.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), the state agency that regulates condo complexes, is also investigating the complaints. A report from DBPR on the Palma Sola Harbour case has yet to be released.

Edwards has refused to comment on the investigations.

Earlier this month, he called the claims “ridiculous” during a brief phone conversation with 8 On Your Side, but then said he needed to talk with his attorney before commenting further.

Charlie Anderson and Paul Hallick claim they were fired after blowing the whistle about the issues at Palma Sola Harbour.

Anderson said he was warned not to go public like Hallick.

“And I said well, the cat’s out of the bag. Everyone knows what’s going on,” Anderson said, recalling a recent conversation. “And he said we’re trying to put the cat back in the bag.”

Anderson and Hallick, who said they were fired a short time after they went to code enforcement and DEP, allege the mangrove dumping went on for years.

“They continued to dump and dump and they were actually gaining land by dumping concrete back there,” Anderson said.