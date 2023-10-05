TAMPA (BLOOM) Longevity Dietitian and Gut-Health Expert, Ella Davar RD, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom, to share her superager smoothie recipe.

• Longevity Dietitian’s Smoothie is packed with fiber, plant-based protein, and deliciousness.

• Beans are a great source of fiber and plant-based protein. You can’t taste beans and frozen cauliflower at all! It adds thickness and a good amount of dietary fiber to the smoothie.

• Recipe attached: CHOCOLATE BLACK BEAN SMOOTHIE



o 1 frozen banana

o 1 cup frozen cauliflower

o ½ cup black beans

o 1-2 Medjool dates pitted

o 1 cup soy milk

o 1 tablespoon hemp seeds

o 1 tablespoon cocoa powder

o 1 tablespoon of almond butter

o 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• Place all ingredients into a blender. Blend until smooth.

o Pour into a glass and sprinkle hemp seeds over the top if desired. Serve immediately and Enjoy!