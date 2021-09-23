Law may protect Brian Laundrie’s parents from accessory charges but not from other allegations

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – From the day Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancee homicide victim Gabby Petito, to the FBI search of his North Port home, the spotlight has also hit his parents.

Christopher and Roberta Laundrie were seen leaving their home Thursday morning, followed by police officers.

It has now been 10 days since the Laundries say they last saw their son, according to police, who have been searching Carlton Reserve for five out of the last six days.

Tampa attorney Cory Baird says the law did not forbid police from watching Laundrie before his parents say he went to the 25,000 acre preserve sandwiched between North Port and Venice.

“They could’ve put a car out in front of his house. They could’ve followed him if he left,” Baird said. “They didn’t need a warrant to do that. That is just part of a criminal investigation.”

While the law would not have stopped police surveillance of the 23-year-old, the Laundries are also not legally required to tell police what they know about their son’s location, according to attorney Bryant Camareno.

“There is no obligation for anyone, a family member or a civilian, to say, ‘I know where he is, or, so and so is taking the first flight out to Mexico'” Camereno explained. “There is nothing that says they’re obligated to do so.”

Florida law does not allow parents to be charged as accessories after the fact in a third degree felony in crimes involving their children, but covering something up can lead to charges.

“If they made misleading statements or lied to officers,” Camereno, “obviously that’s a crime in Florida and they’re not protected from that.”

Camareno says there’s a federal statute that does not consider a parental relationship if someone helps conceal a crime.

“Where you’re aware of a crime and you do your best to cover it up, or you don’t report it. That could be a federal crime in and of itself,” Camareno said.