Law enforcement warns of “porch pirates” ahead of Amazon Prime Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Consider it Christmas in July.

Amazon Prime Day runs July 15 and 16 and for Prime members, millions of items will be available at a discount to order online.

However, just like any busy mailing time, Prime Day can turn into prime time for thieves.

Last year, the Nextdoor app reported an 85 percent increase in comments and posts about package theft during around Prime Day period.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are aware of Prime Day and will be out patrolling neighborhoods. However, they can’t patrol everywhere at once and suggest online shoppers take proactive measures to protect their purchases.

“We need neighbors to watch out for neighbors, keep an eye on your neighborhood,” said HCSO spokesperson Amanda Granit. “You know who is supposed to be there and who is not.”

Here are some tips on how to keep your packages safe: