Lakewood Ranch’s record-breaking home sales overwhelming for some residents

8 On Your Side

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WFLA) – It has been a record-breaking year for home sales in Lakewood Ranch. The growing community sprawls across Manatee and Sarasota Counties.

“I just looked at the forecast back home and right now in Minnesota the windchill is -34°,” said Dave Neiman, who is looking to buy a home in Florida.

Neiman and his wife Joni looked for years before setting their sights on Lakewood Ranch.

“I don’t want to just buy a house on a street somewhere. I want the community and downtown feel,” said Joni Neiman.

And the Neiman’s are not alone. At 50 square miles, Lakewood Ranch is now home to dozens of residential villages, and all of the amenities, with more under construction.

“This has been a record-breaking year. We are the number one multi-generational community in the nation. We had growth of about 12% over last year with growth every year,” Senior Vice President of Lakewood Ranch Laura Cole said.

But with all of the growth comes growing pains.

“It’s just overwhelming. The traffic is a lot, and you just can’t get into the restaurants and shops much. It’s very hard,” said Rebecca Hershberger, a local resident.

Hershberger said the problem is not just with Lakewood Ranch, but also other areas in Sarasota.

When asked how much more growth is expected for Lakewood Ranch, Cole said it depends on the economy and home sales.

“It could be another 10, 12, 15 years before we see if taper off,” Cole said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Road Rants Update: Linebaugh Avenue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants Update: Linebaugh Avenue"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

church preschool car breakin

Thumbnail for the video titled "church preschool car breakin"

USF research team to track live Democratic debate reaction using biometrics

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF research team to track live Democratic debate reaction using biometrics"

Pasco County couple left with more than $75,000 bill for crime scene cleanup

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco County couple left with more than $75,000 bill for crime scene cleanup"

Citrus County couple quarantined in the US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County couple quarantined in the US"

Citrus couple in coronavirus quarantine on US soil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus couple in coronavirus quarantine on US soil"

Fatal crash closes I-4 exit ramp in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal crash closes I-4 exit ramp in Plant City"

the Vipers quarterback, Taylor Cornelius, took the majority of the snaps in practice on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers quarterback, Taylor Cornelius, took the majority of the snaps in practice on Wednesday"

Polk woman helps Puerto Rican grandmother repair damage from earthquake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk woman helps Puerto Rican grandmother repair damage from earthquake"

Dunkin' Donuts burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunkin' Donuts burglary"

the Tampa Bay Vipers have their first home game of the season on Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers have their first home game of the season on Saturday"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss