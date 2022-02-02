Lack of trust, questions about bid tampering provoke termination of Temple Terrace city manager

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – Temple Terrace City Councilmember Meredith Abel did not mince words as she offered a motion to terminate embattled City Manager Charles Stephenson.

“The bottom line here is I don’t trust Mr. Stephenson,” Abel said. “I don’t trust him to go through the proper procedure in selecting contractors or dealing with employees and I cannot work with someone I can’t trust anymore.”

It was not the first dust up involving the council and Stephenson, an 18-year city employee who has served as City Manager since 2016.

The most recent of many tense exchanges occurred at a special meeting last fall to discuss Stephenson’s apparent reluctance to provide a written report about a complaint leveled against another department head.

“Don’t interrupt me,” Mayor Andy Ross said to Stephenson with frustration. “This is not your meeting.”

Stephenson was not at Tuesday’s meeting to hear the city council vote unanimously to terminate his contract with cause, stated as his failure to perform the duties of city manager.

Councilmembers James Chambers and Gil Schisler, who serves as Vice Mayor, said they preferred waiting on the vote until they could hear from Stephenson. But they relented and voted in favor of termination.

According to Ross, termination with cause means the city would not owe him the 20 weeks severance pay stipulated in his contract if there was not a legal cause to fire him. But Stephenson can fight the termination and Ross said he expects him to do that.

Stephenson has not responded to requests for comment.

The backdrop is a bid tampering corruption probe that snared City Development Director Amir Anisi on charges of accepting a bribe and falsifying records in connection with a $17,000 city contract to convert a city racquetball court into space to play pickleball.

Stephenson was Anisi’s supervisor and should’ve done a better job of oversight, according to Abel.

“Mr. Stephenson was either negligent in his duties or complicit in Mr. Anisi’s activities,” Abel said before the vote. “And I believe Mr. Anisi could not have done this without active or passive cooperation by the City Manager.”

Stephenson has denied any wrongdoing in the contract controversy and has not been charged. But he was implicated in the alleged scandal in a letter read aloud by Abel at an August council meeting.

On Tuesday, Abel and Councilmember Cheri Donohue pointed out one of the documents sent with the letter was a Notice of Commencement (NOC) for the project that had Stephenson’s name and signature as the contractor.

According to Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell, the case remains open, but Stephenson is not the focus at this time.

“Charles Stephenson is not a per se target of our probe of this case,” Brutnell said.

Anisi allegedly pushed an unlicensed contractor for a discount on his home renovation project in exchange for inside information about how much the city wanted to spend on the pickleball project.

The arrest warrant affidavit included a text from Anisi allegedly demanding payment.

“Excuse me, are you going to pay me,” Anisi asked.

Mayor Andy Ross emphasized there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing that points to Stephenson right now. He did tell the council the city manager has not cooperated with the FDLE, which Ross pointed out is within Stephenson’s constitutional rights.

“But as his employer, we also have the right to expect our employees to cooperate with the investigation into wrongdoing in city hall,” Ross told council during Tuesday’s meeting. “He did not do that.”

When asked about his confidence about the legitimacy of other city contracts, Ross said, “I don’t know.”

He said plans are in place for the council to examine other contracts.

“And if there are discrepancies or evidence of wrongdoing, we will take appropriate steps to make it right,” Ross said. “I assure you of that.”

Stephenson’s termination does at least temporarily delay Anisi’s termination since the Temple Terrace Charter gives the city manager that power.

Ross called a special meeting for Monday to discuss the job status of Anisi, who is currently on paid administrative leave.

“I do not believe that the taxpayers should be paying Mr. Anisi his salary to sit home, while he’s pending trial on felony public corruption charges,” Ross said.