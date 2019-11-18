Kittens pushed onto streets to fend for themselves in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Slowly and quietly, the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center has remade the program meant to curb the population of wild feral cats.

Those changes are causing anger and heartache.

“Dropping kittens on the road and in the woods is not OK,” said Lizanne Quinn of Rescue Me Tampa.

Kittens? You heard it right. The PRC changed the eligibility requirements of its community cat program.

“It’s a totally different program than what it was,” veterinarian Dr. Ellen Alence explained.

Commissioners approved the feral cat program in 2013.

The way it was supposed to work was trapped feral cats would go to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay where they could be spayed, neutered, vaccinated and released.

The Pet Resource Center is now including abandoned pets and kittens.

“You don’t gradually do something little by little because you think it’s going to be accepted,” Lauren Tillotson of CJPaws stated. “You do it to sneak it in.”

“Our county commissioners have turned a blind eye,” Lizanne Quinn added.

