Join our Autism Speaks Walk Team 2020

TAMPA (WFLA) – WFLA News Channel 8 and WTTA Great 38 is proud to partner with the Tampa Bay Autism Speaks organization to help spread awareness and acceptance of those with autism and their loved ones.

Our strength as a community is powered by love and built on the commitment of individuals like you. Your fundraising efforts will help Autism Speaks promote solutions across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan. Proceeds from Tampa Bay’s 16th annual walk will help fuel innovative research and make connections to critical lifelong supports and services.

Join our WFLA News Channel 8 and WTTA Great 38 team as we raise funds to have a voice with legislators, to have access to the information and resources we need, to support research and medical discovery and to help fund local services through the mission of Autism Speaks. Together, we can accomplish amazing things for people living with autism.

On Tampa Bay Autism Speaks Walk on Wheels Day, Sept. 26, WFLA News Channel 8 and WTTA Great 38 feature reporter Lila Gross will serve as the official emcee and is thrilled to be involved for the fourth year. You can be a part of it too!

WHY LILA WALKS FOR AUTISM SPEAKS >> http://act.autismspeaks.org/goto/WFLALila

The Autism Speaks Walk is the world’s largest fundraising event powered by the love of parents, grandparents, children, siblings, friends, relatives and support providers for the special people in their lives living with autism. Please help us embrace this mission by joining our WFLA News Channel 8 and WTTA Great 38 walk team or make a donation. Thank you in advance for your support!

We look forward to seeing you virtually or at Raymond James Stadium for the Tampa Bay Autism Speaks Walk on Wheels Day on Sept. 26.