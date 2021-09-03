It’s Ken Welch, Robert Blackmon in St. Pete mayoral debate Wednesday on WFLA.com

TAMPA (WFLA) – Who will be the next mayor of St. Petersburg? Voters will decide between Democrat Ken Welch and Republican Robert Blackmon in the November 2 general election. But first they will face each other in a live-streamed debate on WFLA Now.

The debate is hosted by the Great Tampa Chamber of Commerce and is taking place at the University of South Florida St Petersburg campus. News Channel 8’s Evan Donovan will moderate the debate starting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 8.

Welch has served the past 20 years on the Pinellas County Commission. If elected in November, Welch will be the first black mayor in St. Petersburg’s history.

Blackmon became the youngest city council member in St. Petersburg’s history in 2019.

A top issue for voters is how downtown St. Pete will be redeveloped if the Rays leave. You can learn about the candidates’ platforms and stances on key issues as they respond to questions during the debate.

You can watch it live right here or on the WFLA Facebook page.

Whoever wins will be mayor for four years and have the chance to be re-elected to another term.

The General Election is set for November 2, 2021. The new mayor will be sworn in on January 6, 2022.