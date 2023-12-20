TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —The Pinellas County deputy who let a driver go after a deadly hit-and-run has resigned.

8 On Your Side talked with the family of the man killed in that crash. The bicyclist who lost his life was William Rothey. He was just 37 years old.

His brother Brian Rothey says every time the case makes news, it unearths painful feelings.

“For the holidays, especially right now, there’s a definite void, Willie is not going to be around for any of the family gatherings, for Christmas morning with the kids,” said Brian.

Body camera video captured what happened just 12 minutes after William was hit and killed on July 29.

The Pinellas Park Police Department was investigating a deadly hit-and-run. A few miles away, a deputy from a different agency, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, unknowingly pulled over the vehicle that was involved.

On body cam video, Deputy Junior Lewis was heard explaining why he pulled over the car.

“I was just going to tell you, you got a light out over here,” he said.

That’s when Deputy Lewis saw the windshield was shattered.

“I ain’t even seen this, okay. Where did this happen at? Where did that happen at?” Deputy Lewis said.

“Somebody hit us,” a woman replied.

The women in the vehicle claimed they got into a crash at the club. Minutes later, Deputy Lewis let them go.

The incident sparked an internal investigation, and months later, on Dec. 14, as it came to a close, Deputy Lewis abruptly resigned.

The internal investigation found that Lewis had “failed to take any action to investigate an extensively damaged vehicle and its driver, who was displaying obvious signs of impairment and the vehicle had obviously been involved in a recent crash,” according to a memo.

“It was definitely shocking,” said Brian. “And for him to resign, prior to the decision to be terminated, I think that was just a safe play…and protecting himself.”

Gualtieri said that had Lewis not resigned, he would’ve been terminated.

“By failing to take any investigative action during the traffic stop and allowing the driver to leave, Deputy Lewis hindered the driver from being immediately charged with DUI manslaughter,” the memo reads.

The matter has been referred to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement/Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission to consider any possible actions against Lewis’ law enforcement certification, according to the document.

“The FDLE and review… and removing his Florida law enforcement certification, I think that definitely needs to happen,” said Brian.