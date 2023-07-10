ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeith Amir does not take it for granted that he has his own front door again.

“It’s amazing for me,” Amir said. “It’s just a real blessing.”

But it wasn’t easy.

About a year ago, he lived in a Seminole apartment complex along with several other veterans. VA Rapid Rehousing vouchers paid their rent until a new owner raised it by about 50%, which added another $500 to the total.

The Navy veteran and his neighbors could not afford the increased rent and claim after they were evicted, their belongings were tossed into the complex courtyard like.

Amir had been homeless for about two years, starting in 2019 and was facing life on the streets or in a shelter again.

“I don’t have no place to go,” he said at the time. “Where am I going?”

Amir moved into a shelter and tried to find an apartment he could afford. The process included filling out applications with a number of agencies that had the money to potentially help.



He secured a St. Petersburg apartment first, but had to fight through a number of delays as he tracked down funds for deposits and other moving expenses.

“A lot of people helped me,” he said. “But it was a process.”



Amir’s story has a happy ending so far, but he said he cannot forget the others he met along the way.

“It really breaks my heart,” Amir said, reflecting on each time he found out a fellow veteran was homeless. “I talked to so many veterans that are out there on the street. They saw their friends killed, shot up and it left them scarred for life. And now they’re homeless.”

Amir noticed a pattern among the homeless that he said often included mental health problems and criminal records.

“When you have mental health issues and you’re not getting the right treatment, you’re not getting medication,” Amir said. “That affects how you function in the world. This is a vicious cycle.”

Amir is now going to college the get a degree in Criminal Justice, hoping he can help others as an advocate in the state Veterans Court system. Veterans Courts are designed to assist veterans with their treatment needs that can include mental health and substance abuse problems.

“You go and serve your country. At some point you should be able to feel as though your country and your government, and everyone, they’re going to serve you,” Amir said. “They’re going to help you. They’re going to have your back.”‘

In March, the VA announced a goal of placing at least 38,000 veterans into permanent housing. The plan includes ensuring that at least 95% of them housed in 2023 do not return to homelessness during the year.









