RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — It is a huge number. About 8 million individual and business paper tax returns are stuck in an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) backlog that has grown by 1 million since last year.

That is not to say the IRS is not busy. The agency projects 1.1 million returns a week will be processed for the next month before the IRS shuts down to get ready for next filing season.

As Kristen Green reads with her two children, she continues to hope it will not take another year to solve her problem.

“I feel angry but then I’m by myself crying,” Green said. “I feel like there’s a brick wall between me and the IRS.”

Green shares a common complaint with other Bay area taxpayers as well as individuals and businesses across the country. It is very difficult to contact the IRS on the phone to explain their tax issues.

“I never get through and I’ve called multiple IRS numbers for two years,” Green said. “And the other times that I’ve gotten through, I got hung up on. So, I just feel like, I’m getting the runaround.”

She also could not get an appointment by going to the Tampa office. 8 on Your Side went to there to help and was told no one can make an appointment in person.

“That makes no sense,” Green said.

8 on Your Side left a note, emailed, and called, and the next day Green had an appointment with the IRS office in Sarasota.

“No,” Green said when asked if she had ever even gotten this far in her two-year struggle.

But she said she does not really feel any closer to a solution.

Her problem involves her 2020 amended return which has stalled her 2021 return.

For Green, and no doubt thousands of others in the Bay Area, the refunds are needed to pay their bills.

“I think if I had this money I help my family better,” Green said. “It’s definitely affecting me.”

The agency that some fear acknowledges the importance of the light green check from the Department of Treasury that so many anticipate.

“Tax refunds are a lifeline for some taxpayers and important for almost all,” an IRS blog states. “Some taxpayers will use refunds to care for their families or just to meet basic living expenses.”

The plan to hire 87,000 more agents as a cost of $80 billion is still in place but that is scheduled to happen over the next decade. There is some concern the Republican-controlled House of Representatives that will be in place next year will roll back that plan.

Green hopes something changes to speed up her returns.

“I put myself back through college for two years and I wasn’t able to work for those two years,” Green said. “So, this is really affecting me financially.”