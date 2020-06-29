Victim of troubled Tampa Bay area contractor says unkept promises must be paid for

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Robin Swarz and her 80-year-old mother paid contractor Danny Musgrove and his company DRAC Construction, LLC, nearly $50,000 dollars to build a small addition to their Valrico home.

Now three years later, Musgrove not only hasn’t finished the job, but he also failed to deliver on many items Robin and her mother paid for, like an air conditioner, plumbing, electrical wiring, bathroom sink, lights, exhaust fan, interior doors, and stucco.

“That’s been three Christmases we’ve been under construction, that’s three Thanksgivings,” Robin stated.

Musgrove’s work, shoddy, the timetable, ridiculous.

Swarz filed a complaint against Musgrove with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation once she learned of 8 On Your Side’s reports about other Musgrove clients and their issues.

“His wife has been out here and said, we’re going to get you taken care of,” Swarz recalls.

Other Musgrove clients tell 8 On Your Side Rhonda Musgrove made unkept promises to them as well and have filed complaints with DBPR as well.

Musgrove is expected to lose his license next month when the state’s Construction Industry and Licensing Board meets.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office opened a criminal investigation into Musgrove’s activities.

To pay a licensed contractor for items like an air conditioner, plumbing and stucco and not receive them, according to Swarz makes Musgrove a criminal. She wonders if the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office does too.

“This is something that he needs to be held accountable for and I think his wife too because she is vice president of the company and she’s vice president of the second company he opened,” Swarz added.

