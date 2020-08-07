Tampa teen accused in Twitter hack has used internet to get nearly $1M before, prosecutor says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa teenager accused of hacking social media giant Twitter has allegedly used the internet to score big money before. Court documents obtained by 8 On Your Side reveal that Graham Clark was ordered to pay nearly a million dollars in restitution to victims in a California case from just last year.

As 17-year-old Clark sits in a Hillsborough County jail, accused of compromising a Twitter employee in order to gain access to Twitter’s internal accounts, Florida prosecutors are revealing new details about the teen’s prior run-ins with the law.

According to court documents filed in Hillsborough County, a few months before the Twitter hack, Clark was under investigation in a completely different case.

The California crypto-currency investigation from 2019 did not result in criminal charges. Still, prosecutors allege Clark agreed to pay nearly one million dollars in partial restitution to his alleged victims.

Connor Belcher, a Kentucky-based gamer, makes a living out of video games and YouTube. The New York Times has identified Belcher as an online acquaintance turned critic of Clark.

“He played Minecraft with us, he was just called Open,” said Belcher. “We’ve never really been friends but we have talked in calls and like, online.”

Belcher said, based on his experience, he’s not surprised by prosecutor’s allegations.

In a bond hearing, prosecutors successfully argued Clark’s bail should not be lowered this week. They argued that he’s a flight risk and an online danger.

The teen is due back in court in October.

Clark has no prior convictions as a juvenile or an adult. He has pled not guilty in this case.

