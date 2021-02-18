Suspect in Washington D.C. ‘violence’ surrenders, due in Tampa Federal Court

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect in a ‘crime of violence’ in Washington D.C. and accused of several federal charges, is due in Tampa Federal Court Friday after turning himself in.

According to court documents, Graydon P. Young surrendered after an arrest warrant was issued on six charges that included entering a restricted building, tampering or destruction of records and documents and destruction of records in a federal investigation.

The date of the incident was not released.

Clerk’s minutes from Young’s court file stated he is a flight risk “and danger to the community,” and that the evidence against him “is strong.”

The government alleges Young was involved in a “crime of violence with a use of force, destroyed evidence,” and that firearms, a gas mask and a knife were found at his home, according to the document obtained by 8 On Your Side investigators.

“Defendant has property in rural part of Tennessee and indicated he planned to move there,” the document stated. “Defendant also has family in North Carolina and has a boat.”

Young’s attorney Robert Foley would not comment when asked for details, including when the government alleges the incident happened.

“Given the circumstances of the case, I’m going to pass on that for now,” Foley said.

Young is requesting bond and has no history of violence, according to court documents, and is willing to surrender his firearms and passport.

“Defendant and his wife own a business and have strong ties to the community,” a court document stated. “Defendant self-surrendered upon becoming aware of warrant.”

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office has yet to respond to a request for comment.

A probable cause hearing on Young’s case is scheduled for Friday.