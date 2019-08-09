Retirement checks stuck in DC, former VA worker facing homelessness and welfare

With no income she lost her home and car

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Melissa Rowlett worked 23 years for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

She became very ill in April 2018.

Blood clots forced the amputation of her left leg and the removal of two-and-a-half feet of her intestines.

“I was in the hospital for four months,” Melissa recalled.

Melissa Rowlett has waited 16 months and still not received her 1st retirement check

Her parents assisted Melissa in applying for medical disability retirement.

“We did everything that was required and then it was a waiting game, ” Melissa’s mother Jo Ann Buley said. “We just waited and waited and we didn’t hear anything.”

It took a year but the Office of Personnel Management informed Melissa this past April that it approved her retirement.

So why is it that 16 months after applying for her federal retirement she has not received her first check and is about to go on welfare? Steve Andrews investigates tonight at 6 on News Channel 8.

