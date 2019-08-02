Plant City home still gutted 2 years & $80K later, contractor has couple on hold

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Contractor Danny Musgrove left Richard and Barbara Mace’s Plant City house in such disarray, they are forced to walk away.

The Mace’s signed a contract with Musgrove’s DRAC Construction company in May 2017 to expand their home from about 1,100 square feet to 1,900.

According to Richard, they have paid Musgrove $80,000 so far.

Two years later, the main living area remains gutted. They have no kitchen and no living room. There is a trench where the floor is supposed to be, no glass in window openings and plastic prevents the rain from coming through the ceiling.

“We live in one bedroom and one bath and a makeshift refrigerator and microwave that we’ve been using for the last two years,” Richard said.

So where is Danny Musgrove and their money? Steve Andrews has details tonight at 6 on News Channel 8.