New report outlines Siri privacy concerns

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC NEWS) – A new report is raising privacy concerns involving Siri, the voice assistant on Apple I-phones.

The report revealing that Siri may not the only one listening to your conversations.

Like Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Assistant — Siri also records you when you’ve activated her, but it happens often by accident.

A whistle blower told The Guardian newspaper that when computers can’t decipher information, Apple’s human contractors will listen, and can end up hearing personal information, including private moments.

An Aapple spokesperson told NBC News, “A small portion of Siri requests are analyzed to improve Siri and dictation.”

Consumers can protect themselves by disabling Siri, by going to your settings on your phone, click Siri and search, then turn both “hey Siri” and “press home for Siri” off.

Experts say you can turn it back on at any time and that deletes your user data each time.