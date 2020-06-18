Local contractor’s victims question law enforcement’s commitment to investigate

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – You’ve heard the saying, the wheels of justice turn slowly. Several customers who claim a Tampa Bay contractor wronged them think those wheels are just plain stuck.

They are not happy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office or the Florida Attorney General.

“What I think of it is they’re not doing their job,” said Jay Levy.

Levy of Valrico contends contractor Danny Musgrove of DRAC Construction, LLC., owes him $25,000 for work Musgrove did not perform on a room addition.

“He didn’t do the things he was said he was going to do,” Jay explained.

The sheriff’s office contacted Jay last year. He sent them his paperwork and did not hear a word.

“It’s lip service, ‘Hey we’re going to do this for and we’re looking into it,” Jay stated. “Well, looking into it and not getting back with anybody is in my estimation not doing your job.”

Paul Moran of Sun City Center handed Musgrove $20,000 to build a screened in room, and got a hole in the ground.

Brenda Digeon paid Musgrove $111,000 to build her Wesley Chapel house. As they investigated, Pasco detectives came across several other cases in Hillsborough.

“They indicated that they are willing to share all the information basically do Hillsborough’s job for them,” Brenda explained.

Hillsborough, she says, has shown little interest.

“They just keep turning a blind eye, they say it’s civil it’s not criminal and it’s not their issue,” she added.

8 On Your Side contacted both the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office. Both claim they have active ongoing investigations into Musgrove.

“I’d like to know their definition of active, because it’s not the same as mine,” Brenda added.

According to HCSO spokesperson Amanda Granit, the Attorney General’s Office passed along information about Musgrove in January.

“We got it from the Attorney General,” Granit said. “Pasco County is investigating it.”

Granit added Hillsborough detectives have reached out to some of the names forwarded to them, and some folks have not returned calls. She concurred that some of the complaints from clients are civil in nature. Granit urges any Musgrove client that feels they’ve been wronged to contact the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200 and ask for criminal investigations.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation has received several complaints against Musgrove. The contractor sent an email to Paul Moran two weeks ago, apologizing for his actions. Musgrove also said he is voluntarily giving up his contractor’s license so his clients can apply for help from the state’s recovery fund.

Earlier this week Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody recognized World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Several elders in Hillsborough feel they were wronged by Musgrove and are waiting for someone to do something about it.

“They have no intention of doing anything to him, which is really sad because most of his victims are in Hillsborough County and most of them, if not all of them are senior citizens,” Brenda Digeon said.

