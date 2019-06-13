Hillsborough won’t provide ballistic protection for fire-medics, but others do

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County may not be willing to spend money to provide its fire-medics ballistic protection, but wearing protective vests and helmets is mandatory in Clearwater.

8 On Your Side has learned Hillsborough County Fire Rescue decided its fire-medics will have no ballistic protection in active shooter incidents.

In fact, all Pinellas County fire departments and ambulances are equipped with bulletproof vests and helmets.

What’s the cost? According to Clearwater Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Alex Monte, what matters is protecting his fire-medics.

Watch Steve Andrews’ full story tonight at 6 on News Channel 8.