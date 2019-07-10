DRAC Construction owner runs from 8 On Your Side reporter trying to get answers for customers out thousands

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Contractor Danny Musgrove has taken tens of thousands of dollars from customers and left their jobs unfinished.

Musgrove and his wife Rhonda own DRAC Construction, LLC.

Musgrove has bounced checks to suppliers and subcontractors along the way, leaving his unsuspecting customers with threats of liens on their property.

After more than a year of avoiding phone calls, emails and attempts to speak with Mr. Musgrove, 8 On Your Side finally confronted him.

He didn’t have a lot to say, but boy did he run fast.

