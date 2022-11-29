DUNNELLON, Fla. (WFLA) — An alleged organizer of the Florida Oath Keepers movement was found guilty of seditious conspiracy and other charges in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault.

Kelly Meggs, who was alleged to be the leader of Florida’s Oath Keepers, did not take the stand during the federal trial in Washington, D.C. His wife Connie Meggs is awaiting trial on charges connected to the uprising.

Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, was tried along with Thomas Caldwell, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watson and Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes. Harrelson is from Titusville, Florida.

As of June, George Washington University Program on Extremism stats showed 87 of the Jan. 6 defendants are from Florida. More than 40 percent are from the Tampa Bay area.

Pinellas County has the highest number of local defendants with 10, tying for third in the nation in cases per county. The other counties at the top of the list are densely populated Los Angeles and Orange counties in California and Illinois’ Cook County, where Chicago is located.

While the jury found Kelly Meggs and Rhodes guilty of seditious conspiracy, Caldwell, Harrelson and Watson were acquitted of that charge. All five defendants were convicted of aiding and abetting and obstruction of an official proceeding.

The seditious conspiracy charge is the most severe, carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

According to investigators, about 140 officers were injured during the attack and five people died during and after the violence, including four participants and one police officer. An estimated 2,000 assailants allegedly made it inside the building.

The government’s evidence presented against Kelly Meggs included allegations that he and Rhodes discussed how they did not like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

During closing arguments, the government told the court Kelly Meggs and the other defendants talked about using violence to change the 2020 election that eventually put President Joseph Biden in office.

The defendants’ attorneys suggested there was a lack of evidence that the Oath Keepers planned the attack.

Meggs will be sentenced at a later date.

NBC News contributed to this story