2 years, $80,000 later their home remains gutted, contractor has them on hold

Another customer wonders why the state hasn't taken Musgrove's license

Contractor Danny Musgrove left Richard and Barbara Mace’s Plant City house in such disarray, they are forced to walk away.

The Mace’s signed a contract with Musgrove’s DRAC Construction company in May 2017 to expand their home from about 1,100 square feet to 1,900.

According to Richard so far they paid Musgrove $80,000.

2 years later the main living area remains gutted. They have no kitchen, no livingroom, there is a trench where the floor is supposed to be, no glass in window openings and plastic prevents the rain from coming

through the ceiling.

Richard Mace’s home remains gutted, 2 years after Danny Musgrove and DRAC Construction started renovations.

“We live in one bedroom and one bath and a makeshift refrigerator and microwave that we’ve been using for the last 2 years,” Richard said.

And where is Danny Musgrove and their money?

