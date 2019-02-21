Skip to content
Investigations
8 On Your Side stories spark business owner to raise money to protect firefighters
Hernando County firefighters replace stolen Marine statue
Parents angered by state offer to allow dentist to continue practicing after son’s death
Congressional rush thwarts benefits for thousands of Blue Water Navy Vietnam veterans
Bill providing benefits to Blue Water Navy vets passed by Congress
Family of 89-year-old woman questions $1,010 smoke alarm charge, threat of home lien
EXCLUSIVE: Former friend of self-proclaimed serial killer speaks out
Scammers trick utility customers into paying them quickly
Ruskin woman’s insurance company steps in to help after shop fails to do work
Temple Terrace paramedics using bulletproof vests, no matter what county does
Woman claims Ruskin body shop cashed insurance checks, didn’t fix car
Woman claims Ruskin body shop cashed insurance checks, didn't fix car
Hudson suspect held at gunpoint by mom had history of mental illness
Firefighters balk at plan to deploy into active shooter situations with no ballistic protection
Building blunder fix nearly complete
Peeping Tom on loose causes concern for Brandon business owner
8 On Your Side stories spark business owner to raise money to protect firefighters
Hernando County firefighters replace stolen Marine statue
HPV vaccine could eliminate cervical cancer, new study shows
After son’s tragic death, Tampa Bay mom petitions for stricter furniture manufacturing laws
Hernando County firefighters replace stolen Marine statue
Family of 89-year-old woman questions $1,010 smoke alarm charge, threat of home lien
Scammers trick utility customers into paying them quickly
Ruskin woman's insurance company steps in to help after shop fails to do work
Woman claims Ruskin body shop cashed insurance checks, didn't fix car
Oldsmar Cares stocks community with food, clothes and more
Trump jokes to Putin: ‘Don’t meddle in the election’
‘Puppies aren’t people’: Attorney in puppy tossing case sparks outrage in court
Marine reunites with and adopts military dog he served with
3-car crash slowing traffic on US-98 in Lakeland
Oldsmar Cares stocks community with food, clothes and more
Brews and bites to taste at Winter Haven ‘Craft Beer Crawl’
Sarasota, Venice ranked among best beach cities in country
Venice named second best Florida city to live in
Fly high in trapeze class at Sailor Circus
Oldsmar Cares stocks community with food, clothes and more
8 On Your Side stories spark business owner to raise money to protect firefighters
Pedestrian killed in St. Pete hit-and-run identified
Google Maps takes nearly 100 drivers to muddy field, stranding them
Researchers develop vaccine to possibly prevent Alzheimer’s disease
Final debate for Tampa mayor canceled
VIDEO: Journalist claims racial profiling during profane, name-calling arrest
Hyundai shuts off stolen SUV remotely to help Nashville police catch suspect
WATCH: Police officer dragged by 4-wheeler after ATV riders take over road
Police: Mom’s boyfriend tortured her kid with hot sauce and peppers
Marine reunites with and adopts military dog he served with
3-car crash slowing traffic on US-98 in Lakeland
Peeping Tom on loose causes concern for Brandon business owner
Fiery Democratic debate: Race, age, health care and Trump
St. Pete father accused of severely injuring infant son
Jony Ive, the designer behind the iPhone, is leaving Apple
CVS Pharmacy tech accused of stealing prescription drugs
Man drowns saving dog from Gulf in Hernando County
Dessert Diva: Firecracker fruit tarts perfect for 4th of July
Watch Democratic debate live and meet the candidates for night 2
Road Rants: Are all crosswalks created equal?
