Insurrection suspect, Florida ‘Oath Keeper’ due in Tampa court Monday

Red arrow points to Graydon Young, in U.S. Capitol on Jan 6.

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – A member of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers organization, who allegedly volunteered “to provide security” for the mob that sacked the U.S. Capitol, was indicted on federal charges in connection with the insurrection.

Graydon Young, 54, of Englewood, was arrested Monday and has been held in custody on six charges including entering a restricted building, tampering or destruction of records and documents and destruction of records in a federal investigation.

The Oath Keepers, called a radical, far-right-wing organization by critics, are made up of current and former military, police and first responders, according to the group’s website.

“Oath Keepers reaches (sic) out to both current serving and veterans to remind them of their oaths, to teach them more about the Constitution they swore to defend, and to inspire them to defend it,” the Oath Keepers’ web-page states.

Young asked to join the group’s Florida chapter on Dec. 3, according the indictment.

Young is pictured in the Capitol rotunda in an image attached to the indictment that also includes a frame from Washington Metro surveillance video that investigators said shows Young carrying a “tactical helmet” and wearing a military-style vest while travelling to Washington D.C. on the morning of Jan. 6.

When asked about the incident on Thursday, Young’s attorney Robert Foley would not comment.

“Given the circumstances of the case,” Foley said, “I’m going to pass on that for now.”

A probable cause hearing for Young in Tampa federal court was rescheduled from Friday to Monday.

According to court documents, prosecutors will request to hold Young without bail, alleging he is flight risk. Foley has argued he should be released on bail due to his strong ties to the community.

Kelly Meggs, 52, and Connie Meggs, 59, both arrested in Florida this week, were also charged in the same indictment. Both are from Dunnellon.

This Florida trio are the latest from the Oath Keepers to be snared in the federal investigation.

In what appears to be another case potentially related to the insurrection, Paul Allard Hodgkins was arrested Tuesday in the Middle District of Florida jurisdiction on three federal charges out of Washington, D.C., including violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

Court documents indicate Hodgkins was released on $25,000 unsecured bond, surrendered his firearms and passport and agreed to a 1:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. curfew.

A Zoom conference is scheduled for Wednesday in Hodgkins’ case.