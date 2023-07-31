PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — An inmate advocacy group is watching what happens to a camp of homeless sex offenders in Pinellas Park after the residents were told the plan is to “clear” the area.

The site, located on Florida Department of Transportation land near Brian Dairy and U.S. 19 Frontage, sprung up last year after the offenders claim they were sent there by probation officers.

A Florida Department of Corrections spokesman denied that, stating “FDC does not assign residence locations.”

Denise Rock, of inmate advocacy non-profit Florida Cares, said she has heard from other offenders that they were told to live in other wooded areas in the state.

“We’ve heard this before. It’s hard to believe we would knowingly allow people to live in the woods with this type of offense,” Rock said. “And feel that’s appropriate monitoring. Even if they have an ankle monitor. I don’t believe that’s appropriate monitoring.”

An FDOT spokesperson said the plan is to move the camp residents off the state land, but she did not offer a timeline, or an indication where they would go.

FDC has not responded to questions about FDOT’s knowledge of the camp.

One of the offenders who lives there said the sheriff’s office and FDOT visited them after the story was first published.

“DOT came out here and said they are coming out to clear this area,” the offender said in a text. “Hour later, {Pinellas} Sheriff showed just to check who’s who. Didn’t tell us to leave.”

A sheriff’s office spokesperson was contacted by 8 On Your Side, but has yet to offer any details about law enforcement’s potential involvement in the job of clearing the camp.

Home and business owners have indicated they were not alerted about the camp or its residents’ records.

Rock said the public and offenders should be informed what happens next.

“I think just in complete transparency the people that are living in the woods should know where they’re going in advance,” Rock said. “The public should also know where they’re going.”

There is no indication where the offenders will end up, but their probation includes a requirement to live in Pinellas County as long as they are under sentence.