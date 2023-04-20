TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Crooks continue to steal other people’s identities in order to steal their money or hide other crimes.

Once a thief gets their hands on your private data, the possibilities for misuse are endless. A crook can steal money out of your back account, stick you with someone else’s medical debt or leave you to take the fall for a crime they committed because, after all, they are pretending to be you.

Attorney Michael Lundy says crooks are after any personal data, but they especially like to steal social security numbers, particularly ones of children.

“They can get a burner cell phone in someone’s name,” Lundy said. “You can buy Visa gift cards or obtain credit cards. We’ve seen medical situations we’re people are using other people’s social security number so their bills go to somebody else.”

Bad guys, he says, even target your friends.

“We’ve seen situations where emails are sent in somebody else’s name and the recipient of the email is encouraged to send money or to make a bank account available and then the third party’s resources are stolen,” Lundy said.

While it’s impossible to protect yourself from all data breaches, you should regularly destroy old documents and electronics. Our 8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon will help you do that.

It’s free from 8 a.m. to noon on April 22 at Raymond James Stadium.

Here’s what you need to know to be prepared.

You can bring up to four boxes of personal documents, including paper and even electronic devices. We accept personal documents, no businesses. And remember, no metal binders and no cardboard and no plastic. WFLA staff members and volunteers will help unload your digital or paper items for no cost in this drive-through event.

The annual Shred-A-Thon presented by Truist Bank: Urban E Recycling; Older, Lundy, Koch & Martino; VRC Vital Records Control and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take place from 8 a.m. until noon at the South Parking Lot of Raymond James Stadium. It will be held in Lots 8, 9 and 10, located at 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy in Tampa.

Please note that southbound drivers will enter off Himes Ave at Lot 8/10 and northbound drivers will enter off Dale Mabry Hwy at Lot 9.

We will be closing the gates at noon so we can make sure everyone gets to the shredder before the event is over.

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Time: 8 a.m. – noon

Location: Raymond James Stadium – South Parking Lot

ACCEPTABLE ITEMS:

Desktops

Laptops

Note Books

e-Readers

Tablets

Cell Phones

House & Office Phones

Cables & Cords

Network/Telecom Equipment

LCD Monitors

Games Consoles (Xbox, PlayStation…)

Hard Drives

Cable Boxes

UPS Battery Backups

Electrics Motors

Circuit Boards

Battery Operated Hand Tools

Keyboards

Ink & Toner Cartridges

Printers

Scanners

Copy Machines

Fax Machines

Rechargeable Batteries

