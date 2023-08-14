TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A nurse in Sarasota is beyond frustrated, telling 8 On Your Side she can’t repair the inside of her house until her HOA repairs the outside of her house.

Kelly Roberts says she feels like she’s being forced to live in a construction zone as the damage from Hurricane Ian continues to fester. She says her life is at a standstill and she blames her HOA.

With nowhere to turn, she called 8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi for help.

Even though her insurance company has agreed to fix the inside of her unit, Kelly can’t put up drywall, fix the floors or the ceiling. She blames her HOA for the holdup.

“The cracks and everything need to be fixed,” said Kelly.

A crack in the exterior wall was inspected two months ago. According to an engineer’s report, the wall was letting water into Kelly’s unit. He recommended “repairs be performed as soon as possible.”

“I was told by the contractor and the water specialist, if I was to put drywall up on these walls, I’d be full of mold in two days,” Kelly recalled.

Kelly says her HOA gave her the runaround. Then, the City of Sarasota stepped in last month and cited the HOA, noting the “exterior wall in disrepair.”

Yet, nearly a year after Hurricane Ian, the issue still persists.

8 On Your Side emailed, called and even spoke to one HOA member to press for progress.

The city says they’re actively working with the HOA to resolve the issue.

“The association has been notified that several steps must be taken to correct the violation, which include hiring a company to make repairs and applying for a permit to conduct the work,” said a City of Sarasota spokesman.

“I get up every morning and this is what I look at … I live in filth everyday,” said Kelly. “This has taken my entire savings from me and my home. My two securities that mean the most to me and that’s the truth.”

Once you get a citation, you have a limited amount of time to address the issue.

If you don’t, the city will start to impose fines against you and your property.

So the clock is ticking.