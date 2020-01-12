Hundreds swim to honor fallen Navy SEALS

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 180 swimmers took to the water Sunday morning to swim 3.1 miles from Gandy Beach to Picnic Island in honor of fallen Navy SEALS.

Sunday marked the 11th Annual Tampa Bay Frogman 5K Swim which raises money for the Navy SEAL Foundation.

“The cause is taking care of the Navy SEAL community especially for the wounded and fallen SEALS and most importantly their families,” said Commander Dan O’Shea with the United States Navy Reserve.

Terri Friewald’s son, Jason, was killed in action in 2008. She told 8 On Your Side she has attended the Frogman Swim before and said it’s a great bonding event for Gold Star families.

“We have other Gold Star parents that we get to know. We are all in the same shoes. We all have lost our sons and have so much in common,” added Gold Star Mom, Terri Friewald.

In total, $4 million has been raised in the last 10 years for the Navy SEAL Foundation.

