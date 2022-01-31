Hundreds still report delay in obtaining food assistance benefits in Florida

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, a supermarket displays stickers indicating they accept food stamps in West New York, N.J. The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families—the largest single increase in the program’s history. Starting in October 2021, average benefits for food stamps (officially known as the SNAP program) will rise more than 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is getting results for some people who received delayed Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits from the state. But how many more are still stuck in the system, unable to buy groceries?

8 On Your Side continues to press the state about the months-long backlog of benefits.

“I did mine on the 9th of December,” said Clarence Odums. “It was due by the 31st, so I did it about 3 weeks in advance.”

Long before his SNAP benefits expired, Odums completed his renewal, telling the Florida Department of Children and Families he still needs food assistance. DCF claims applications are processed within 30 days.

However, 8 On Your Side has sent the agency cases showing an apparent 40, 50, even 60-day delay.

Hundreds of viewers including Clarence and Barbara Conner say they’re stuck in a months-long benefits backlog.

“What do you want from DCF?” asked investigator Mahsa Saeidi. “To step up to the plate and take care of us within the 30 days that you claim that you do this in.”

Barbara agreed.

“I do think they’re failing us,” she said.

After 8 On Your Side sent DCF numerous emails, the agency restored benefits for Clarence and Barbara.

Now for the first time in weeks, they can restock their fridge.

“Since you interviewed me, my life has gone back to normal,” said Barbara.

“It’s a burden off my back,” agreed Clarence.

8 On Your Side has learned three million-plus Floridians rely on these benefits including more than 219,000 people in Hillsborough County, 142,000 in Polk County and 100,000 plus in Pinellas County.

Despite repeated emails and calls to the agency, DCF still won’t reveal how many families are stuck in the backlog or what’s being done to fix it. Last week, DCF told state lawmakers they have a long-term plan to hire more staff. However, it’s unclear whether they have a short-term plan.

Thus far, the agency has declined to comment further on the backlog.

8 On Your Side will stay on this story.