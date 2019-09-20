History of St. Pete officer accused of child pornography possession

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A decorated St. Petersburg police officer is facing federal child porn charges.

Officer Matthew Enhoffer was arrested by the Department of Homeland Security agents after they allegedly found child pornography on his computer.

The investigation reportedly started back in July, when cybersecurity officials allegedly linked images to his computer.

The St. Petersburg Police Department has placed Enhoffer on administrative leave without pay.

Right now, 8 On Your Side Investigates is digging into Officer Enhoffer’s history with the department. In total, the 33-year-old spent approximately eight years on the force. He was a patrol officer. He worked the night shift alone, according to St. Petersburg PD.

According to his personnel file, supervisors thought his performance was mostly average. He did excel in investigations, and his long-term goal was to work undercover.

However, supervisors also stated Officer Enhoffer wasn’t always courteous.

In January of 2019, he was suspended for one day after reportedly being curt with dispatch.

About two months later, Officer Enhoffer got in trouble again for saying training at the Florida Holocaust Museum was “a f–king waste of time.”

8 On Your Side Investigates has learned Officer Enhoffer played a key role in more than 160 reports in just the past 12 months alone. The crimes ranged from burglary to sexual battery.

Right now, St. Pete detectives state they’ve gone through all of his old cases and they have not found anything concerning or inappropriate.

So what will happen with Officer Enhoffer’s current cases?

8 On Your Side, Investigates spoke with long-time criminal defense attorney Roger Futerman. He is not connected to this case.

“I don’t think that the state is necessarily going to want to bring in someone who has got a pending federal indictment,” said Futerman.

According to Futerman, the state could still put Enhoffer on the stand if he was an absolutely essential witness. He doesn’t believe the officer’s prior cases will be impacted.

“I think it would very difficult for a defense attorney to reopen his prior cases,” said Futerman.

“It would be different if he was charged in some sort of racketeering case or some sort of bribery case.”

8 On Your Side Investigates reached out to Enhoffer’s listed defense attorneys for comment.