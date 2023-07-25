WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) — A grieving mother turned to 8 On Your Side for help after the headstone she ordered for her son and brother was delivered months later with mistakes.

“I have my son here, Jaquan Sharp. His date of birth is incorrect and he’s missing an actual picture right here in the middle,” Somona Sharp said.

Sharp’s son and brother were each killed in separate cases of gun violence.

“His name is spelled incorrect, and his bible verse is incorrect,” she pointed out.

Sharp said she ordered the joint headstone in November and Monalisa Monuments delivered it on June 29. It cost her about $7,500 dollars.

“We sat in the office hours at a time, drawing writing out everything to make sure everything was OK, and it still wasn’t what I paid for,” Sharp said.

When the headstone showed up with mistakes and missing photos, Sharp contacted the company, but with no resolution, she turned to 8 On Your Side for help. Reporter Brittany Muller went to Monalisa Monuments and spoke with the owner.

He said, “We already talked with Somona Sharp. We have already scheduled for that to be corrected she actually gave us the information and signed off on it.”

However, Sharp says she’s still waiting to hear back.

“He gave me his word that he was going to make this right, he was going to correct it, and it’s now been almost a month and I have not heard anything,” Sharp said.

The company’s owner said there is protocol – the family proofs the headstones and gives their signature of approval – but Sharp claims she never approved this version.

“This is my happy place,” she said. “I’m finally at a point that I’ve accepted that both of them they’re gone and they’re never coming back, so when I have those rough days and I’m missing them, the most I come here. To come out here and have to see this, it just makes me angry.”

When 8 On Your Side asked for details about the headstone will be replaced, the owner said he has worked that out with Sharp, but did not give us a date. We’ll be following up on this story to let you know what happens.