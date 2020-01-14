Hillsborough County father says sewage mess was left lingering outside his apartment

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side Investigates is getting results for a Hillsborough County father after he says he dealt with a sewage mess in front of his unit for weeks.

“The first time that this happened was back on Oct. 26,” said Logan Bashline. “We have to walk through the feces to get to the front door.”

Bashline lives at The Park at Lake Como with his 4-year-old son Wyatt. He loves many things about living at the complex, including the view of the pond in his backyard. However, Bashline is upset about the toilet paper mess in front of his unit.

He believes the sewage poses a potential health hazard for his son.

“They haven’t even put the cap on, I mean the hole is wide open right now,” said Bashline.

The father shared pictures of the previous spills with 8 On Your Side. He says there have been three sewage backups since October.

He called 8 On Your Side about this issue despite his nerves.

“I’m just a little nervous,” he said, “I don’t want letters on my door, I got a little kid so I don’t want an eviction.”

8 On Your Side stopped by the front office to help solve this problem. A manager spoke with our crew off-camera.

We’re told another resident keeps flushing diapers down their toilet, causing the backup. Management has sent notices warning residents to stop.

8 On Your Side asked why the toilet paper mess was left to linger. The manager said they were waiting for the sewage to dry up.

Bashline says he’s not upset about the number of spills. Instead, he’s unhappy at how the cleanup is handled each time.

“Obviously, repairs got to get made and that’s costly. But if it leaks, handle it the right way,” he said.

Bashline told 8 On Your Side the mess has been completely cleaned up.

Meanwhile, a manager said they would never retaliate against any resident for any reason.

