Hillsborough Co. violates policy by putting sick cats in TNVR program

Rescues say several cats they've saved were seriously ill

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fl (WFLA)- Hillsborough County’s tax-funded Community Cat program has continued to raise more questions.

The TNVR program (trap, neuter, vaccinate, release) was started in 2015 to control Hillsborough County’s feral cat population.

The Pet Resource Center lists cats sent to the program as “live releases.” And the PRC’s director, Scott Trebatoski’s job performance evaluations are heavily dependent on increasing the shelter’s live release rate.

According to the Pet Resource Center’s Standard Operating Procedures, only healthy cats are eligible to be TNVR’d back to where they came from.

But cats and kittens with medical conditions are somehow finding their way into the program, according to records and rescues.

