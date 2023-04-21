TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While it’s impossible to protect yourself from all identity theft, you should regularly destroy old documents and electronics to get rid of sensitive data that crooks could use against you.
Our 8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon will help you do that.
It’s free from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22 at Raymond James Stadium.
Here’s what you need to know to be prepared:
You can bring up to four boxes of personal documents, including paper and even electronic devices. We accept personal documents, not ones from businesses. And remember, no metal binders and no cardboard and no plastic. WFLA staff members and volunteers will help unload your digital or paper items for no cost in this drive-through event.
The annual Shred-A-Thon presented by Truist Bank: Urban E Recycling; Older, Lundy, Koch & Martino; VRC Vital Records Control and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take place from 8 a.m. until noon at the South Parking Lot of Raymond James Stadium. It will be held in Lots 8, 9 and 10, located at 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.
Please note that southbound drivers will enter off Himes Avenue at Lot 8/10 and northbound drivers will enter off Dale Mabry Highway at Lot 9.
We will be closing the gates at noon so we can make sure everyone gets to the shredder before the event is over.
8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 8 a.m. – noon
- Location: Raymond James Stadium – South Parking Lot
ACCEPTABLE ITEMS:
- Desktops
- Laptops
- Note Books
- e-Readers
- Tablets
- Cell Phones
- House & Office Phones
- Cables & Cords
- Network/Telecom Equipment
- LCD Monitors
- Games Consoles (Xbox, PlayStation…)
- Hard Drives
- Cable Boxes
- UPS Battery Backups
- Electrics Motors
- Circuit Boards
- Battery Operated Hand Tools
- Keyboards
- Ink & Toner Cartridges
- Printers
- Scanners
- Copy Machines
- Fax Machines
- Rechargeable Batteries
UNACCEPTABLE ITEMS:
- TVs of ANY kind
- CRT Monitors
- Light Bulbs
- Household Appliances
- Mercury-Containing Devices
- Smoke Detectors
- Paints
- Chemicals
- Car Batteries