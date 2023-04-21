TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While it’s impossible to protect yourself from all identity theft, you should regularly destroy old documents and electronics to get rid of sensitive data that crooks could use against you.

Our 8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon will help you do that.

It’s free from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22 at Raymond James Stadium.

Here’s what you need to know to be prepared:

You can bring up to four boxes of personal documents, including paper and even electronic devices. We accept personal documents, not ones from businesses. And remember, no metal binders and no cardboard and no plastic. WFLA staff members and volunteers will help unload your digital or paper items for no cost in this drive-through event.

The annual Shred-A-Thon presented by Truist Bank: Urban E Recycling; Older, Lundy, Koch & Martino; VRC Vital Records Control and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take place from 8 a.m. until noon at the South Parking Lot of Raymond James Stadium. It will be held in Lots 8, 9 and 10, located at 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

Please note that southbound drivers will enter off Himes Avenue at Lot 8/10 and northbound drivers will enter off Dale Mabry Highway at Lot 9.

We will be closing the gates at noon so we can make sure everyone gets to the shredder before the event is over.

8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Time: 8 a.m. – noon

Location: Raymond James Stadium – South Parking Lot

ACCEPTABLE ITEMS:

Desktops

Laptops

Note Books

e-Readers

Tablets

Cell Phones

House & Office Phones

Cables & Cords

Network/Telecom Equipment

LCD Monitors

Games Consoles (Xbox, PlayStation…)

Hard Drives

Cable Boxes

UPS Battery Backups

Electrics Motors

Circuit Boards

Battery Operated Hand Tools

Keyboards

Ink & Toner Cartridges

Printers

Scanners

Copy Machines

Fax Machines

Rechargeable Batteries

UNACCEPTABLE ITEMS: