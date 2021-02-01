Here’s what to do if your county opts out of Florida’s new vaccine sign-up system

TAMPA (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is working to answer your questions about the state’s new COVID-19 vaccine registration system. More than half of the counties in Tampa Bay are not using the new system. So, what should you do if your county has opted out?

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health launched its statewide preregistration system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments. The state’s new system allows health care workers, seniors and individuals deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 to preregister for the shot.

Whether a resident calls by phone or visits myvaccine.fl.gov, their place in line will be reserved through software called Sharecare.

8 On Your Side has learned the following four Tampa Bay area counties have opted into the state’s system: Citrus, Hardee, Highlands, and Hillsborough.

But the following six counties have opted out of the state’s system: Hernando, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota.

This weekend, people in those counties, some of the most populous in our area, started sending 8 On Your Side emails.

The Goergens live in Pinellas and they’re not happy with their county’s sign-up system.

“My question would be why did we opt out? What is the logic behind opting out?” said Ken Georgen.

8 On Your Side spoke with several local county health departments.

Most say, they opted out because they already have a system in place with thousands of people in line. They feared making a change at this stage would cause more confusion.

Here’s the advice of local health departments: If your county has opted out, and you want to get vaccinated in that county, stick to your local registration system, not the state’s new site.

Back to the Goergens. They’ve been locked up at home since March.

“We have our food delivered. We haven’t been to anybody’s house or allowed anyone to come into our house,” said Helene Goergen.

Like so many other desperate seniors who have reached out to 8 On Your Side, they don’t care where they get vaccinated.

They looked around multiple counties and they just got lucky in Pasco County.

“We finally got to be able to set the appointment up yesterday, so the shot is this coming Friday,” said Mr. Goergen. “It’s going to be about an hour and 20-minute drive for us,” said Mrs. Goergen.

8 On Your Side took your questions to the state.

Late Monday, a spokesman for the Florida Division of Emergency Management sent us the following statement:

“At this time, when someone registers in the system they do not receive a confirmation email. They will receive updates periodically about vaccine distribution and availability.

The statewide preregistration system is available to all Floridians, regardless of county. It is completely up to the individual if they choose to provide their information to the statewide preregistration system.

If a county has a system in place and decides to use the statewide system, the state will work with them to merge existing waitlists. In counties where they have opted in to the system, eligible individuals will be contacted to schedule an appointment when they’re available in the area through the state system.

The state has been working closely with counties to ensure existing registration systems can coordinate with the statewide system.”

8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi will keep working to answer your questions and address your concerns regarding Florida’s vaccine rollout.