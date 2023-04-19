TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you have old electronics lying around the house—or maybe piles of paperwork—this weekend’s 8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon is your chance to get rid of them safely.

The unwanted electronics will taken to Urban E. Recycling in Tampa, where some of it will become treasure and the rest will be recycled.

Greg Rabinowitz, co-owner of Urban E Recycling, says his company doesn’t refurbish and sell items. Instead, it destroys the data completely so it can never be recovered.

He urges the public to look around their house and bring items they no longer want.

“If anything holds data – cell phone, computer, laptop, servers, cable box,” he said. “A lot of people don’t realize cable boxes have hard drives in them, in the DVR’s.”

You can bring up to four boxes of personal documents including paper and even electronic devices. We accept personal documents, no businesses. And remember, no metal binders and no cardboard and no plastic. WFLA staff members and volunteers will help unload your digital or paper items for no cost in this drive-through event.

The annual Shred-A-Thon presented by Truist Bank: Urban E Recycling; Older, Lundy, Koch & Martino; VRC Vital Records Control and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take place from 8 a.m. until noon at the South Parking Lot of Raymond James Stadium. It will be held in Lots 8, 9 and 10, located at 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

Please note that southbound drivers will enter off Himes Avenue at Lot 8/10 and northbound drivers will enter off Dale Mabry Highway at Lot 9. We will be closing the gates at noon so we can make sure everyone gets to the shredder before the event is over.

8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Time: 8 a.m. – noon

Location: Raymond James Stadium – South Parking Lot

ACCEPTABLE ITEMS:

Desktops

Laptops

Note Books

e-Readers

Tablets

Cell Phones

House & Office Phones

Cables & Cords

Network/Telecom Equipment

LCD Monitors

Games Consoles (Xbox, PlayStation…)

Hard Drives

Cable Boxes

UPS Battery Backups

Electrics Motors

Circuit Boards

Battery Operated Hand Tools

Keyboards

Ink & Toner Cartridges

Printers

Scanners

Copy Machines

Fax Machines

Rechargeable Batteries

UNACCEPTABLE ITEMS: