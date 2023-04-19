TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you have old electronics lying around the house—or maybe piles of paperwork—this weekend’s 8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon is your chance to get rid of them safely.
The unwanted electronics will taken to Urban E. Recycling in Tampa, where some of it will become treasure and the rest will be recycled.
Greg Rabinowitz, co-owner of Urban E Recycling, says his company doesn’t refurbish and sell items. Instead, it destroys the data completely so it can never be recovered.
He urges the public to look around their house and bring items they no longer want.
“If anything holds data – cell phone, computer, laptop, servers, cable box,” he said. “A lot of people don’t realize cable boxes have hard drives in them, in the DVR’s.”
You can bring up to four boxes of personal documents including paper and even electronic devices. We accept personal documents, no businesses. And remember, no metal binders and no cardboard and no plastic. WFLA staff members and volunteers will help unload your digital or paper items for no cost in this drive-through event.
The annual Shred-A-Thon presented by Truist Bank: Urban E Recycling; Older, Lundy, Koch & Martino; VRC Vital Records Control and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take place from 8 a.m. until noon at the South Parking Lot of Raymond James Stadium. It will be held in Lots 8, 9 and 10, located at 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.
Please note that southbound drivers will enter off Himes Avenue at Lot 8/10 and northbound drivers will enter off Dale Mabry Highway at Lot 9. We will be closing the gates at noon so we can make sure everyone gets to the shredder before the event is over.
8 On Your Side Shred-A-Thon
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 8 a.m. – noon
- Location: Raymond James Stadium – South Parking Lot
ACCEPTABLE ITEMS:
- Desktops
- Laptops
- Note Books
- e-Readers
- Tablets
- Cell Phones
- House & Office Phones
- Cables & Cords
- Network/Telecom Equipment
- LCD Monitors
- Games Consoles (Xbox, PlayStation…)
- Hard Drives
- Cable Boxes
- UPS Battery Backups
- Electrics Motors
- Circuit Boards
- Battery Operated Hand Tools
- Keyboards
- Ink & Toner Cartridges
- Printers
- Scanners
- Copy Machines
- Fax Machines
- Rechargeable Batteries
UNACCEPTABLE ITEMS:
- TVs of ANY kind
- CRT Monitors
- Light Bulbs
- Household Appliances
- Mercury-Containing Devices
- Smoke Detectors
- Paints
- Chemicals
- Car Batteries