TAMPA (WFLA) – Are you having problems getting WFLA News Channel 8 and WTTA Great 38’s signal on your antenna television?

WFLA is making changes on its broadcasting transmission tower per Federal Communications Commission guidelines.

For the time being, WFLA switched to its auxiliary antenna so that the main antenna can be replaced. Work is expected to be completed by June 7.

Viewers may be able to boost the broadcast signal by using a higher gain-antenna or an amplifier.