Green Beret’s struggle to hold military doctors accountable nears victory

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Green Beret Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stayskal finally got some good news.

Immunotherapy seems to be slowing his stage 4 lung cancer and now Congress is on the verge of changing a law by passing a bill named for Richard.

Richard Stayskal and wife Megan have spent a lot of time lobbying Congress this year.

“Just to know that we did something positive for the community, for the military, it’s just a great feeling all the way around,” explained Sgt. Stayskal.

Sgt. Stayskal and his Tampa attorney Natalie Khawam are working to change a 70-year-old law known as the Feres Doctrine. It prevents active duty service members from suing military doctors for medical malpractice.

With stubborn politicians closing doors and turning their backs on them, Stayskal and Khawam asked 8 On Your Side to help spread the word about why the Feres Doctrine needed to be changed.

Army doctors failed to inform Rich of a spot on his lung. His cancer advanced to stage 3 before it was diagnosed at a civilian hospital.

Richard Stayskal was wounded by a sniper while serving in Iraq.

During the last 10 months, 8 On Your Side aired more than a dozen reports, calling out politicians who refused to take a stand on the issue.

“All the efforts that WFLA has done for us, you know putting the stories out spreading the word, we can’t say thank you enough,” Sgt. Stayskal added.

Earlier this week, the U.S. House approved a defense spending bill that contains a provision that gives military personnel the right to sue for malpractice.

Next week the Senate is expected to vote on the measure next week.

According to Natalie Khawam, one member of Congress told her the President is excited to sign this bill into law.

